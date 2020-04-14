First Majestic Silver (AG) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on First Majestic Silver (AG), with a price target of $7.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 26.0% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Majestic Silver with a $9.45 average price target, which is a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Cormark Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.69 and a one-year low of $4.18. Currently, First Majestic Silver has an average volume of 5.44M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.