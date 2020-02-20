First Majestic Silver (AG) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on First Majestic Silver (AG) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 43.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Majestic Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.90.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.69 and a one-year low of $5.48. Currently, First Majestic Silver has an average volume of 4.07M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.