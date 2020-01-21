First Majestic Silver (AG) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on First Majestic Silver (AG), with a price target of $8.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Majestic Silver with a $9.60 average price target, which is a -13.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

Based on First Majestic Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $164 million.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.