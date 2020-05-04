First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 49.3% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, People’s United Financial, and Associated Banc-Corp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Interstate Bancsystem is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem’s market cap is currently $2.08B and has a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FIBK in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Steven Corning, a Director at FIBK bought 1,972 shares for a total of $31,375.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.