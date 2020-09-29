First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Nathan Race from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on First Internet Bancorp (INBK), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Race ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 27.2% success rate. Race covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Midwestone Financial Group, Midland States Bancrop, and First Midwest Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Internet Bancorp’s market cap is currently $148.7M and has a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INBK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.