First Industrial Realty (FR) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

First Industrial Realty (FR) received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst William Crow yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Brandywine Realty, and Americold Realty.

First Industrial Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.60.

Based on First Industrial Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $109 million and net profit of $35.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $104 million and had a net profit of $39.8 million.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes warehouse and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.