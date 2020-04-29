First Industrial Realty (FR) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Michael Mueller from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on First Industrial Realty (FR), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Mueller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 59.6% success rate. Mueller covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Retail Properties of America, and Extra Space Storage.

First Industrial Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

First Industrial Realty’s market cap is currently $4.77B and has a P/E ratio of 18.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FR in relation to earlier this year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes warehouse and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.