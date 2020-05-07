First Industrial Realty (FR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on First Industrial Realty (FR), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 58.9% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Industrial Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.67, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.12 and a one-year low of $25.89. Currently, First Industrial Realty has an average volume of 1.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FR in relation to earlier this year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes warehouse and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.