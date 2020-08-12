First Industrial Realty (FR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on First Industrial Realty (FR), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 75.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

First Industrial Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.12 and a one-year low of $25.89. Currently, First Industrial Realty has an average volume of 1.57M.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes warehouse and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.