First Horizon (FHN) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on First Horizon (FHN) on January 31 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 55.9% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Horizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50, representing a 20.6% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Horizon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $97.9 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Horizon National Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which offers checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-strategic.