First Foundation (FFWM) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on First Foundation (FFWM) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 75.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Foundation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.64 and a one-year low of $8.01. Currently, First Foundation has an average volume of 156.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.