First Foundation (FFWM) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Catie Powers- April 20, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on First Foundation (FFWM) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 92.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for First Foundation with a $26.33 average price target.

Based on First Foundation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.35 million and net profit of $22.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.82 million and had a net profit of $15.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

