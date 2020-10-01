First Foundation (FFWM) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark maintained a Buy rating on First Foundation (FFWM) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Clark is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.3% and a 42.5% success rate. Clark covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Holdings, First Interstate Bancsystem, and Private Bancorp of America.

First Foundation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

Based on First Foundation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $55.79 million and net profit of $17.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.74 million and had a net profit of $12.41 million.

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.