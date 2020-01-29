First Foundation (FFWM) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on First Foundation (FFWM), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Foundation with a $19.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.64 and a one-year low of $12.91. Currently, First Foundation has an average volume of 91.15K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FFWM in relation to earlier this year.

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other.