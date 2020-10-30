First Financial Indiana (THFF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on First Financial Indiana (THFF) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.1% and a 25.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The the analyst consensus on First Financial Indiana is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Financial Indiana’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.67 million and net profit of $11.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.5 million and had a net profit of $12.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of THFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which is engaged in the provision of providing financial services. It also offers services including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.