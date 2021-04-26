First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Hold rating on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.97, close to its 52-week high of $26.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 38.8% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Financial Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $22.67, representing a -2.4% downside. In a report issued on April 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.62 and a one-year low of $10.83. Currently, First Financial Bancorp has an average volume of 386.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FFBC in relation to earlier this year.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.