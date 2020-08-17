First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst George Bahamondes maintained a Hold rating on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) today and set a price target of $3.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bahamondes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 70.8% success rate. Bahamondes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Oaktree Specialty Lending, Blackstone Mortgage, and Apollo Real Estate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC with a $3.30 average price target, representing a -3.5% downside. In a report issued on August 10, Maxim Group also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $66.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FCRD in relation to earlier this year.

