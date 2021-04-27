First Commonwealth (FCF) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Commonwealth (FCF). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.44, close to its 52-week high of $15.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 74.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Commonwealth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.75, representing an 8.0% upside. In a report issued on April 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

First Commonwealth’s market cap is currently $1.38B and has a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FCF in relation to earlier this year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also provides trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.