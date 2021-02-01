First Business Financial (FBIZ) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 78.8% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Business Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $26.00 price target.

Based on First Business Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.92 million and net profit of $4.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.69 million and had a net profit of $5.09 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FBIZ in relation to earlier this year.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking, and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.