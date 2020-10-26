First Business Financial (FBIZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Midwest Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Business Financial with a $20.25 average price target, implying a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.35 and a one-year low of $12.86. Currently, First Business Financial has an average volume of 17.01K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FBIZ in relation to earlier this year.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking, and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.