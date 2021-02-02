First Bancorp (FBNC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on First Bancorp (FBNC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

The the analyst consensus on First Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

First Bancorp’s market cap is currently $970.8M and has a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FBNC in relation to earlier this year.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit; safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.