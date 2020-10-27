First Bancorp (FBNC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Bancorp (FBNC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.34 and a one-year low of $17.32. Currently, First Bancorp has an average volume of 157.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FBNC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit; safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.