First Bancorp (FBNC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Bancorp (FBNC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.40, close to its 52-week high of $37.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Bancorp.

Based on First Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.1 million and net profit of $23.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.66 million and had a net profit of $25.02 million.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit; safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.