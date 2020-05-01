First American Financial (FAF) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Mark Hughes maintained a Buy rating on First American Financial (FAF) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and TPG Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for First American Financial with a $58.00 average price target, implying a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.78 and a one-year low of $29.37. Currently, First American Financial has an average volume of 1.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FAF in relation to earlier this year.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also maintains, manages and provides access to title plant records and images and provides banking, trust and investment advisory services. The Specialty Insurance segment issues property & casualty insurance policies and sells home warranty products. It also provides title plant management services, which include title and other real property records and images, valuation products and services, home warranty products, property and casualty insurance and banking, trust and investment advisory services. First American Financial was founded in January, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.