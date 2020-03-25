FireEye (FEYE) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Melissa Franchi from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on FireEye (FEYE), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.9% and a 41.8% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CyberArk Software, and Tenable Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FireEye with a $18.38 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.34 and a one-year low of $7.54. Currently, FireEye has an average volume of 4.31M.

FireEye, Inc. operates as a intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in the intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

