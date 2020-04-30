FireEye (FEYE) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on FireEye (FEYE), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 55.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

FireEye has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.39, representing a 30.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.35 and a one-year low of $7.54. Currently, FireEye has an average volume of 4.29M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FireEye, Inc. operates as a intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in the intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Read More on FEYE: