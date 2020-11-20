FireEye (FEYE) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to FireEye (FEYE), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 70.7% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

FireEye has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67.

The company has a one-year high of $18.34 and a one-year low of $7.54. Currently, FireEye has an average volume of 3.26M.

FireEye, Inc. operates as a intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in the intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

