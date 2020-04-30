Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood assigned a Buy rating to Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) today and set a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 45.4% success rate. Keywood covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Knight Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fire & Flower Holdings with a $1.43 average price target.

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.7 million and net profit of $10.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $153.4K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.