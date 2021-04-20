Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Catie Powers- April 20, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.78.

Keywood has an average return of 33.7% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #351 out of 7459 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fire & Flower Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.12 million and GAAP net loss of $25.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.7 million and had a net profit of $10.21 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts