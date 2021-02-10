Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) Initiated with a Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) received a Buy rating from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.86, close to its 52-week high of $0.91.

Keywood has an average return of 34.6% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #325 out of 7296 analysts.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.38.

The company has a one-year high of $0.91 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 253.8K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.