Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) Initiated with a Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.92.

Keywood has an average return of 35.6% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #327 out of 7551 analysts.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.56.

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $43.22 million and GAAP net loss of $11.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.79 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.29 million.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.