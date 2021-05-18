Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) Initiated with a Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.84.

Keywood has an average return of 29.3% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #393 out of 7513 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fire & Flower Holdings with a $1.58 average price target.

Fire & Flower Holdings’ market cap is currently $278.2M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.08.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.