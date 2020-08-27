Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Catie Powers- August 27, 2020, 7:26 AM EDT

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood assigned a Buy rating to Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) today and set a price target of C$1.85. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.67.

Keywood has an average return of 17.8% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #1037 out of 6909 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fire & Flower Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.37.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.28 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 91.91K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts