FinTech Acquisition III (FTAC) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on FinTech Acquisition III (FTAC) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FinTech Acquisition III with a $15.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FinTech Acquisition III’s market cap is currently $454.8M and has a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.34.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company, which seeks to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in March 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.