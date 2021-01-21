Finablr Plc (FNBLF) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst James Goodman maintained a Hold rating on Finablr Plc (FNBLF) on June 25 and set a price target of £1.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 46.5% success rate. Goodman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dassault Systemes SA, Temenos, and Adyen.

Finablr Plc has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Finablr PLC is a global platform which provides cross-border payments and consumer solutions, consumer foreign exchange solutions and B2B and payment technology solutions. The solutions are offered to consumers and businesses in the large and growing payments and foreign exchange market.