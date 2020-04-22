Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 69.8% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Citizens Financial.

Fifth Third Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Fifth Third Bancorp’s market cap is currently $11.56B and has a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FITB in relation to earlier this year.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management and financial services to large and middle-market businesses. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit, loan and lease products to individuals and small businesses. The Consumer Lending segment includes residential mortgage, home equity, automobile and indirect lending activities. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides investment alternatives for individuals, companies and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.