Fiesta (FRGI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Howard Kim- January 26, 2021, 11:28 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Fiesta (FRGI) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.44, close to its 52-week high of $16.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiesta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a one-year high of $16.05 and a one-year low of $2.72. Currently, Fiesta has an average volume of 135.4K.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items. The Taco Cabana segment specializes in Mexican-inspired food. The Other segment includes corporate-owned property and equipment, advisory fees, and corporate. The company was founded in April 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

