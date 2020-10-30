Fidus Investment (FDUS) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Fidus Investment (FDUS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Compass Diversified Holdings, and Fortress Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidus Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.83.

The company has a one-year high of $16.17 and a one-year low of $4.45. Currently, Fidus Investment has an average volume of 132.7K.

Fidus Investment Corp operates as an externally managed business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies with revenues of $10 – $150 million. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.