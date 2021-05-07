Fidus Investment (FDUS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Fidus Investment (FDUS) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 69.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and Solar Senior Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidus Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $17.50 price target.

Based on Fidus Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.37 million and net profit of $29.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.22 million and had a net profit of $20 million.

Fidus Investment Corp operates as an externally managed business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies with revenues of $10 – $150 million. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.