Fidus Investment (FDUS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Fidus Investment (FDUS) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidus Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.38, implying a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.17 and a one-year low of $4.45. Currently, Fidus Investment has an average volume of 133.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fidus Investment Corp operates as an externally managed business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies with revenues of $10 – $150 million. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.