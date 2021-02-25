Fidelity National Info (FIS) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report released yesterday, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info (FIS), with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 82.7% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sykes Enterprises, Global Payments, and Fiserv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.81, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fidelity National Info’s market cap is currently $86.61B and has a P/E ratio of 680.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.03.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.