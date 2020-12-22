Fidelity National Info (FIS) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info (FIS) on August 7 and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidelity National Info with a $165.56 average price target, implying a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info’s market cap is currently $90.11B and has a P/E ratio of -1416.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.28.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.