Fidelity National Info (FIS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Citigroup gave Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Glenn Greene reiterated a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.65, close to its 52-week high of $156.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 86.7% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.56, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

Based on Fidelity National Info’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.82 billion and net profit of $154 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.17 billion and had a net profit of $299 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIS in relation to earlier this year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a financial services technology company, which focuses on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, consulting and outsourcing solutions.