Fidelity National Info (FIS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Robert W. Baird gave Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Buy rating to Fidelity National Info yesterday and set a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $151.80, close to its 52-week high of $156.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 64.8% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.67, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Based on Fidelity National Info’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.32 billion and net profit of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.34 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $158 million.

Incorporated in 1968, Florida-based Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions.