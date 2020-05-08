Fidelity National Info (FIS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Raymond James gave Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from KBW. Analyst Vasundhara Govil maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info today and set a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $131.92.

Govil has an average return of 11.1% when recommending Fidelity National Info.

According to TipRanks.com, Govil is ranked #1676 out of 6531 analysts.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.00, which is a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fidelity National Info’s market cap is currently $79.96B and has a P/E ratio of 183.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, James Stallings, a Director at FIS sold 10,489 shares for a total of $1,625,128.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More on FIS: