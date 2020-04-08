Fidelity National Info (FIS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Atlantic Equities gave Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Timothy Willi maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $120.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Alliance Data Systems, and Euronet Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $161.06, which is a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Rosenblatt Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $158.22 and a one-year low of $91.69. Currently, Fidelity National Info has an average volume of 4.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, James Stallings, a Director at FIS sold 10,489 shares for a total of $1,625,128.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

