Fidelity National Info (FIS): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Glenn Greene from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info (FIS), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.96, close to its 52-week high of $150.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 86.3% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Payments, Fiserv, and WEX.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidelity National Info with a $159.89 average price target, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fidelity National Info’s market cap is currently $90.94B and has a P/E ratio of 69.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a financial services technology company, which focuses on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, consulting and outsourcing solutions.