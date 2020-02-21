Fidelity National Info (FIS) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released yesterday, Tej Sthankiya from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info (FIS), with a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.78, close to its 52-week high of $158.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Sthankiya is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 100.0% success rate. Sthankiya covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Accenture, Cognizant, and Temenos.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $173.53, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $158.21 and a one-year low of $104.73. Currently, Fidelity National Info has an average volume of 2.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, James Stallings, a Director at FIS sold 10,489 shares for a total of $1,625,128.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a financial services technology company, which focuses on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, consulting and outsourcing solutions.