FibroGen (FGEN) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on FibroGen (FGEN) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.8% and a 34.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FibroGen with a $72.00 average price target.

Based on FibroGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $49.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $20.95 million.

FibroGen, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics. It focuses on hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.