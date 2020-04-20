FibroGen (FGEN) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on FibroGen (FGEN), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -13.5% and a 32.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FibroGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.00.

Based on FibroGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.97 million and GAAP net loss of $98.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a net profit of $20.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FGEN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Thomas Kearns, a Director at FGEN sold 18,000 shares for a total of $417,060.

FibroGen, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics. It focuses on hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.